Arrest warrants issued for ‘violent offender’ whom Edmonton police recently warned public about

Less than a week after issuing a warning about a man they called a “violent offender,” Edmonton police have issued another news release saying warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Police issued a warning to the public on Oct. 29 that Rodney Gambler, 26, would be released from prison and would be living in the Edmonton area. At the time, police said they believed Gambler was likely to commit another violent and/or sexual offence against someone while out in the community.

On Monday, police issued another release saying two arrest warrants had been issued for Gambler for breach of recognizance.

Police didn’t specify what the alleged breaches were, but Gambler was under a number of conditions as part of his release.

He had to abide by a nightly curfew and could not consume any alcohol or have any drug paraphernalia. He also wasn’t permitted to date or enter into an intimate or sexual relationship with any person, or have friendships with any females, unless her identity had been disclosed to his supervisor and she had been informed of his past by his supervisor.

“He poses a great risk to the public and is considered by police to be a violent and sexually violent offender, most notably while under the influence of any intoxicants,” the news release said.

Police said Gambler is five-foot-10 and weighs about 165 pounds. He has dark brown or black hair and brown eyes. Police said he should be considered dangerous and is known to carry weapons.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the EPS immediately at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.