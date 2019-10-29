Menu

Crime

Edmonton police issue warning about ‘violent offender’ being released

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted October 29, 2019 6:05 pm
The Edmonton Police Service has issued a warning about Rodney Gambler, a man about to released into the Edmonton area who police say is likely to reoffend. .
The Edmonton Police Service has issued a warning about Rodney Gambler, a man about to released into the Edmonton area who police say is likely to reoffend. . Supplied: Edmonton Police Service

Edmonton police are warning the public about a man they describe as a violent offender who poses a “significant risk” to reoffend.

Rodney Gambler will be released and living in the Edmonton area. In a news release on Tuesday afternoon, the Edmonton Police Service said Gambler is likely to commit another violent and/or sexual offence against someone while in the community.

The 26-year-old has been issued a number of conditions as part of his release, which include a nightly curfew and to not consume any alcohol or have any drug paraphernalia. He also can’t enter into a dating, intimate or sexual relationship with any person or have friendships with any females, unless her identity has been disclosed to his supervisor and she has been informed of his past by his supervisor.

EPS said it is in the process of seeking a recognizance order on Gambler, adding that he’ll be monitored by members of the Behavioral Assessment Unit of the EPS.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about breaches by Gambler can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.

Police issued a reminder to residents that this information was released after “careful deliberation” of all related issues, and that the release of the information is to take reasonable precautionary measures, not to encourage people to engage in vigilante action.

