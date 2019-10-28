Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Major police scene in south Edmonton after car allegedly runs red light, hits 3 vehicles

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 11:47 pm
The Edmonton Police Service asked drivers to stay away from the area of 51 Avenue and Gateway Boulevard on Monday night as they investigated a crash involving four vehicles.
The Edmonton Police Service asked drivers to stay away from the area of 51 Avenue and Gateway Boulevard on Monday night as they investigated a crash involving four vehicles. Les Knight/ Global News

The Edmonton Police Service asked drivers to stay away from the area of 51 Avenue and Gateway Boulevard on Monday night as they investigated a crash involving four vehicles.

“A Ford Fiesta being driven westbound on 51 Avenue is alleged to have travelled through a red light at a high rate of speed before colliding with three other vehicles,” police said in a news release issued shortly after 9 p.m.

“Paramedics have treated and transported several people travelling in the other vehicles to hospital with what appear to be minor injuries and for precautionary reasons only.”

A police spokesperson said the Major Collision Unit is leading the investigation.

Police did not say if anyone was arrested in connection with the crash.

View photos in the gallery below.

The Edmonton Police Service asked drivers to stay away from the area of 51 Avenue and Gateway Boulevard on Monday night as they investigated a crash involving four vehicles.
The Edmonton Police Service asked drivers to stay away from the area of 51 Avenue and Gateway Boulevard on Monday night as they investigated a crash involving four vehicles. Les Knight/ Global News
The Edmonton Police Service asked drivers to stay away from the area of 51 Avenue and Gateway Boulevard on Monday night as they investigated a crash involving four vehicles.
The Edmonton Police Service asked drivers to stay away from the area of 51 Avenue and Gateway Boulevard on Monday night as they investigated a crash involving four vehicles. Les Knight/ Global News
The Edmonton Police Service asked drivers to stay away from the area of 51 Avenue and Gateway Boulevard on Monday night as they investigated a crash involving four vehicles.
The Edmonton Police Service asked drivers to stay away from the area of 51 Avenue and Gateway Boulevard on Monday night as they investigated a crash involving four vehicles. Les Knight/ Global News
Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEPSEdmontonTrafficEdmonton Trafficedmonton crashGateway BoulevardSouth Edmonton crash51 Avenue51 Avenue crashGateway Boulevard crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.