Major police scene in south Edmonton after car allegedly runs red light, hits 3 vehicles

The Edmonton Police Service asked drivers to stay away from the area of 51 Avenue and Gateway Boulevard on Monday night as they investigated a crash involving four vehicles.

“A Ford Fiesta being driven westbound on 51 Avenue is alleged to have travelled through a red light at a high rate of speed before colliding with three other vehicles,” police said in a news release issued shortly after 9 p.m.

“Paramedics have treated and transported several people travelling in the other vehicles to hospital with what appear to be minor injuries and for precautionary reasons only.”

A police spokesperson said the Major Collision Unit is leading the investigation.

Police did not say if anyone was arrested in connection with the crash.

