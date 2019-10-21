Edmonton motorcyclist sent to hospital after north end collision

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcycle driver was taken to hospital after a collision in north Edmonton Sunday evening.

Police said a motorcycle and vehicle collided at 53 Street and 118 Avenue shortly after 7 p.m.

A section of 118 Avenue was closed for several hours.

The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with unknown injuries, while the driver of the vehicle was not injured, police said.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the collision.

