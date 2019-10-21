Edmonton motorcyclist sent to hospital after north end collision

A motorcycle driver was taken to hospital after a collision in north Edmonton Sunday evening.
Police said a motorcycle and vehicle collided at 53 Street and 118 Avenue shortly after 7 p.m.
READ MORE: Edmonton motorcycle club mourns woman killed in crash on Anthony Henday Drive
A section of 118 Avenue was closed for several hours.
The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with unknown injuries, while the driver of the vehicle was not injured, police said.
READ MORE: Edmonton motorcycle advocates urge motorists to ‘share the road’ after fatal crashes
Investigators are looking into the cause of the collision.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS