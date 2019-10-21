Menu

Edmonton motorcyclist sent to hospital after north end collision

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 7:57 am
Edmonton motorcycle driver taken to hospital
WATCH ABOVE: One person was injured after crash between a motorcycle and car in north Edmonton Sunday evening.

A motorcycle driver was taken to hospital after a collision in north Edmonton Sunday evening.

Police said a motorcycle and vehicle collided at 53 Street and 118 Avenue shortly after 7 p.m.

Edmonton police investigate collision involving motorcyclist on 118 Avenue, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Edmonton police investigate collision involving motorcyclist on 118 Avenue, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Eric Beck, Global News
A motorcycle driver was sent to hospital after a collision on 118 Avenue and 53 Street, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
A motorcycle driver was sent to hospital after a collision on 118 Avenue and 53 Street, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Eric Beck, Global News

READ MORE: Edmonton motorcycle club mourns woman killed in crash on Anthony Henday Drive

A section of 118 Avenue was closed for several hours.

The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with unknown injuries, while the driver of the vehicle was not injured, police said.

READ MORE: Edmonton motorcycle advocates urge motorists to ‘share the road’ after fatal crashes

Investigators are looking into the cause of the collision.

