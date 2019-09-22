Man on motorcycle in hospital after short Edmonton police chase

A suspect is recovering in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a brief police chase in Edmonton Saturday evening.

Officers were responding to a report of a stolen vehicle when a man on a motorcycle took off.

According to police, he lost control of the vehicle on 86 Street near 51 Avenue.

READ MORE: Woman forced into vehicle, suspect arrested after police chase west of Edmonton

There was a brief foot chase before police caught the man.

He was taken to hospital with injuries that police don’t believe are life-threatening.