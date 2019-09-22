Crime
September 22, 2019 12:31 pm

Man on motorcycle in hospital after short Edmonton police chase

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

Edmonton police investigate after a motorcycle crashed near 85 Street and 53 Avenue on Sept. 21, 2019.

Julien Fournier, Global News
A suspect is recovering in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a brief police chase in Edmonton Saturday evening.

Officers were responding to a report of a stolen vehicle when a man on a motorcycle took off.

According to police, he lost control of the vehicle on 86 Street near 51 Avenue.

There was a brief foot chase before police caught the man.

He was taken to hospital with injuries that police don’t believe are life-threatening.

Edmonton police investigate after a motorcycle crashed near 85 Street and 53 Avenue on Sept. 21, 2019.

