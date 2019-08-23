Woman forced into vehicle, suspect arrested after police chase west of Edmonton

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to an alleged abduction attempt west of Edmonton.

Parkland RCMP said a man allegedly smashed the window of a car at the parking lot of a local business and forced a woman into his vehicle. The suspect then left the scene in his vehicle.

Another woman, who was the driver of the vehicle that was damaged by the suspect, stayed on scene and waited for police.

The driver told police the suspect blocked her vehicle, smashed her front passenger headlight and demanded the female passenger get out. When the woman refused, the suspect smashed the passenger side window and opened the door.

He then grabbed the passenger, took her to his van and fled the scene.

RCMP officers found the vehicle in Onoway, which attempted to flee. Officers managed to force the suspect vehicle to stop and arrested the driver.

The victim was safe and had minor injuries on her arm from the glass fragments from the smashed window, police said.

RCMP said they seized a significant amount of money, crystal methamphetamine and stolen property from inside the vehicle.

William Jensen, 23, of Spruce Grove has been charged with:

Forcible confinement

Mischief under $5,000

Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime less than $5,000

Illegal possession or trafficking in government documents

Failure to comply with condition of undertaking or recognizance

Police said Jensen and the victim know each other and this was a targeted incident.

Jensen was remanded into custody and will appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court on Aug. 28.