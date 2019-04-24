Kidnapping charge laid after woman forced into vehicle near Lac La Biche: RCMP

An Alberta man is facing a number of charges, including kidnapping, after RCMP say a woman was assaulted and forced into a vehicle at a residence south of Lac La Biche.

According to police, a man and two women were assaulted at a home on Beaver Lake Crescent at around 6 a.m. on Monday. One of the women was then forced into a vehicle, an RCMP news release said. The vehicle was gone when police arrived.

The two were found later that day at a different home and police were able to take the man into custody at around 6 p.m. The man was arrested without incident and the woman had suffered minor injuries, police said.

John Mountain of Bonesville, Alta., was charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, break and enter, three counts of assault and four counts of failure to comply with a recognizance.

The 25-year-old was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Lac La Biche RCMP were assisted by the RCMP Emergency Response Team, the Major Crimes Unit, RCMP Air Services and RCMP Police Dog Services at the scene.