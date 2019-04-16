‘Extremely violent’ B.C. fugitive Brandon Teixeira may be hiding in Alberta

One of western Canada’s most wanted criminals may be hiding out in Alberta, RCMP said Tuesday afternoon.

Brandon Teixeira is charged with first-degree murder in the October 2017 death of 28-year-old Nicholas Khabra in the Vancouver suburb of Surrey, British Columbia.

Teixeira, 27, is believed to be armed and dangerous, and police have described him as an extremely violent man who poses a danger to the safety of the community.

Police say Teixeira has associates throughout Alberta and may be hiding somewhere in the province.

On Wednesday afternoon, Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) from the Lower Mainland of B.C., will be holding a news conference at the Alberta RCMP Headquarters in Edmonton regarding the ongoing search for Teixeira.

Teixeira is described as Caucasian, five feet 10 inches and 161 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair, a snake tattoo on the left side of his chest and a sleeve tattoo on one arm.

There is a $55,000 reward for his arrest, although RCMP said it will only be available for six months.

Police have previously said they are not seeking more witnesses or evidence. They are strictly looking to arrest Teixeira as the case is ready to go to trial.

On Monday, a safety advisory sent to drivers with popular delivery service Skip The Dishes suggested Teixeira may be evading police by using online food delivery services.

“The RCMP also believe that the individual may order from food delivery services, including in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley areas of British Columbia and in Calgary, Edmonton, Grande Prairie, and Grimshaw areas of Alberta,” reads the bulletin.

“Be advised that Teixeira may place an order under another name.”

The notice also includes a link to a Bolo Program website with Teixeira’s photo and details about his case, tells drivers not to approach him and advises them to report any contact to 911 or the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

The wanted criminal is not to be confused with the Brandon Teixeira, who is running for the Alberta Liberal party in riding of Edmonton-North West.

