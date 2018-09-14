Man wanted for murder in B.C. may have connections to Edmonton, Calgary

A man who is considered “extremely violent” and is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in B.C. may have connections to Edmonton and Calgary.

Brandon Nathan Teixeira, 27, is accused of fatally shooting 28-year-old Nicholas Khabra on Oct. 23, 2017, near King George Boulevard and Crescent Road in Surrey, B.C.

A woman was also found nearby with bullet wounds. She was taken to hospital in serious condition.

It is believed he may still be in the Lower Mainland but investigators have now learned Teixeira has associates in Edmonton and Calgary and urge residents there to also be on the lookout for him.

READ MORE: Police searching for ‘extremely violent’ suspect in 2017 Surrey homicide

Teixeira is described as Caucasian, five feet 10 inches and 161 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair, a snake tattoo on the left side of his chest and a sleeve tattoo on one arm.

READ MORE: Surrey gun, gang violence a priority for federal government: prime minister

Police say he is “extremely violent” and presents a risk to public safety.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911, and should not approach him.

Police say the hunt for Teixeria was linked to a heavy police presence in a South Surrey neighbourhood in early September, which police had initially described as a possible training exercise.

“IHIT continues to actively track down Brandon Teixeira as he poses a danger to the safety of the community.”

“It is imperative that we find him and bring him before the court so that he can be held accountable for his first degree murder charge,” says Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT in a release. “We remind the community to please call 911 immediately if you see Brandon Teixeira.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).