Police presence in South Surrey neighbourhood likey training: RCMP
The Surrey RCMP says police activity in a South Surrey neighbourhood Wednesday night was likely police dog training.
Viewers called Global News about a heavy police presence in the 2700-block of Country Woods Road on Wednesday evening, where officers with the K9 unit could be seen searching properties.
A white Mercedes could also be seen with its driver’s side window smashed out.
One neighbour who gave his name as Adam said he heard a loud noise coming from the street.
“I heard ‘Pop, pop,'” he said.
He said he saw several officers with weapons drawn in the neighbourhood afterward.
However, Staff Sgt. Murray Hedderson with the Surrey RCMP said it had no cars active in the neighbourhood and said it had no reports of shooting in the area.
He said the police dog service does use the South Surrey area to conduct training exercises on Wednesday evenings.
