Delivery drivers warned ‘extremely violent’ B.C. fugitive may be ordering takeout

Is one of western Canada’s most wanted criminals evading police by using online food delivery services?

Police may believe so, according to a safety advisory sent to drivers with popular delivery service Skip The Dishes.

The notice alerts drivers that Brandon Teixeira is believed to be armed and dangerous, and that he may also be ordering takeout.

“The RCMP also believe that the individual may order from food delivery services, including in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley areas of British Columbia and in Calgary, Edmonton, Grande Prairie, and Grimshaw areas of Alberta,” reads the bulletin.

“Be advised that Teixeira may place an order under another name.”

The notice also includes a link to a Bolo Program website with Teixeira’s photo and details about his case, tells drivers not to approach him and advises them to report any contact to 911 or the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Global News has requested comment from IHIT and Skip The Dishes.

Police have stepped up their efforts to capture Teixeira in recent weeks, including launching a $55,000 reward for his capture.

They have also distributed wanted posters and cards around the Lower Mainland, including at the cashiers of some government liquor stores.

Looks like @HomicideTeam's most wanted Brandon Texiera won't be popping into the @bcliquorstores for a six-pack any time soon… pic.twitter.com/fKs1VUhIBi — Simon Little (@simonplittle) April 6, 2019

The 27-year-old is wanted in connection with the 2017 murder of Nicholas Khabra.

Police have described him as an “extremely violent” man who poses a danger to the safety of the community.

Anyone with information on Teixeira is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.