Stony Plain RCMP officer charged with assault after pursuit, arrest

Const. Dorian Tooze with the Stony Plain RCMP detachment has been charged after an allegation he used excessive force during an arrest last October.

On Oct. 24, 2018, RCMP members were in pursuit of a stolen work vehicle and successfully deployed a tire-deflation device.

RCMP K Division said the driver lost control of the vehicle in the middle of a turn a short time later.

The driver got out of the vehicle on the road, was handcuffed, and taken into custody, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

“Through the course of the members restraining the driver, it is alleged that Const. Tooze used excessive force.

“After a statutory investigation was completed by a neighbouring detachment, Const. Tooze has been charged with one count of assault.

“There is no change to Const. Tooze’s duty status,” RCMP said.

Tooze is scheduled to make his first appearance in Stony Plain provincial court on May 1.