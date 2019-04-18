Drumheller building evacuated amid possible bomb scare

More details are expected to be released Thursday regarding a possible bomb scare in Drumheller, Alta., on Wednesday.

RCMP evacuated a building on 11 Avenue mid-afternoon and asked the public to stay away from the area.

Residents returning to the complex after work weren’t allowed in, and were instead told to go wait at the Canalta Hotel.

Residents were allowed to return home that evening after the building was cleared by the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit.

The matter is under investigation and no further details are available at this time.