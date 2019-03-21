Crime
March 21, 2019 2:31 pm

Alberta prison staff member charged with drug trafficking at Drumheller Institution

By Online Reporter  Global News

On March 10, 2019 Drumheller RCMP attended the Drumheller Federal Institution to investigate after a female civilian staff member.

File / Global News
A civilian staff member at a southern Alberta prison is facing trafficking charges.

RCMP were called to the Drumheller Institution on March 10 after a female staff member was detained by security for allegedly bringing drugs and other contraband items into the facility.

Sarah Kathleen Blanke, 40, of Drumheller, is charged with one count of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of trafficking shatter cannabis and one count of introducing contraband to a penitentiary.

Blanke was released from RCMP custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.

