Drumheller Institution investigates assault

Officials at the Drumheller Institution are investigating after an assault was reported at the southern Alberta jail on Monday morning.

Assistant warden Maureen Quintal told Global News the victim was sent to an outside hospital for treatment, but didn’t expand on what injuries the victim suffered.

No one else was injured in the incident and officials are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the assault.

This story will be updated if further details are released.

The Drumheller Institution is a both a medium- and minimum-security facility located about 131 kilometres northeast of Calgary.