Grande Prairie RCMP investigating woman’s death near Bezanson

The RCMP major crimes unit is investigating after a woman was found dead in a rural area of northwestern Alberta on Tuesday morning.

RCMP said officers and emergency services responded just after 9 a.m. to a rural area near Bezanson, which is about 30 kilometres east of Grande Prairie.

Mounties arrived at a home to find the body of a woman.

Police did not reveal how she died or if any suspects were in custody, and could only say the scene was secure and there was no concern for public safety.

RCMP major crimes north was leading the investigation.

The area is about 400 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.