Parkland County man has gun pointed at him after arriving home during break and enter

Four people have been charged in connection with a break and enter in Parkland County during which RCMP allege that a homeowner had a handgun pointed at him.

Police said the incident unfolded just after 4 p.m. on Monday. They said officers were called to a house north of Highway 16 on Highway 44.

“The homeowner returned to his residence to discover four individuals in the act of a break and enter to his residence and removing his effects from his house,” the RCMP said in a news release issued on Wednesday. “The suspects were wearing bandanas to cover their faces and had a handgun that was pointed towards (the) homeowner.

“The suspects assaulted the homeowner and attempted to steal his van,” the RCMP added.

READ MORE: Next phase of Alberta’s rural crime strategy to focus on victims

Watch below: (From September 2018) The RCMP is releasing its mid-year report card on crime reduction. Sarah Offin reports.

According to police, the suspects did not make off with the van and left the scene on foot instead. They allege that the suspects then broke into outbuildings at a nearby golf course before police officers were able to contain the area and make arrests.

“The suspects’ vehicle was later found with property from the homeowner’s residence inside,” the RCMP said.

Thirty-one-year-old Mason Anderson of Spruce Grove, 29-year-old Danny Friedrick of Edmonton, 27-year-old Jenny Ray of Stony Plain and 25-year-old Taylor Krushinsky of Edmonton have been charged with robbery with a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm, disguise with intent, break and enter of a residence with the intent to commit theft and break and enter of a business.

Anderson, Taylor and Krushinsky were also charged with breach of probation.

READ MORE: RCMP call pilot projects tackling rural crime in central Alberta a success

Anderson and Friedrick were remanded in custody while Ray and Krushinsky were released on a recognizance. All four of the accused were scheduled to appear in court in Stony Plain on Wednesday morning.

Watch below: (From Jan. 27, 2019) Julia Wong reports on a recent community forum that brought leaders together with residents to try to find solutions.