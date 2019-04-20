Edmonton crash claims life of motorcycle driver

Police said a man died Saturday morning after the motorcycle he was riding crashed in east Edmonton.

RCMP said the motorcycle collision happened as the driver was taking an off-ramp onto Anthony Henday Drive off Yellowhead Trail at around 8:30 a.m.

Police said there were no other vehicles involved in the crash and no witnesses have come forward at this time.

The age and identity of the victim have not been released.