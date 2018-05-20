Motorcycle memorial ride winds through Edmonton to remember man killed

A couple dozen motorcyclists in Edmonton came out Sunday morning to remember one of their own.

On May 3, a 40-year-old motorcycle rider was heading east on Saskatchewan Drive near 116 Street when he lost control of his motorcycle. Police said the bike and driver slid then hit the curb.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died from them on May 11. The rider has been identified as David Regnier.

Motorcyclists who knew Regnier, and some who did not, gathered at City Hall at 10 a.m. to prepare for a memorial ride to the crash site.

The first memorial ride of the year in #yeg got underway this morning from city hall. The group does a ride every time a motorcycle rider in the city dies in a crash. pic.twitter.com/JagtZqX5JI — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) May 20, 2018

“Every time a rider passes away in Edmonton, we like to do a ride the following Sunday,” said organizer Cory Bacon.

“It’s a way to bring awareness to our cause and help the group have closure and remind everybody to be safe out there.”

Regnier’s death is the first motorcycle death in the city so far this season.

“The first one that happens every year – you feel it,” Bacon said.

“It’s always very sad and every year we hope there’s never going to be somebody that goes down. But you always know at the back of your mind, there’s always going to be one or two.”

Bacon said he hopes both drivers and riders look out for one another.

Kris Pelletier has been riding for six years; he did not know Regnier personally but said he heard about the crash and felt compelled to participate in the memorial ride.

“It’s all about bringing the community together and showing support to other riders and to the family of course,” he said.

Pelletier said he has close calls almost every day. Though he loves the freedom on the road, Pelletier said Regnier’s death makes him take pause.

“It definitely makes a guy think twice and [it’s] something that could happen to anybody.”

Riders rode through downtown Edmonton, across the High Level Bridge then to the crash site near Saskatchewan Drive and 116 Street.

A couple dozen riders gathered for the ride, which took them through downtown, across the high level bridge then to Saskatchewan drive near 116 street. #yeg pic.twitter.com/EmU8JqJvz3 — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) May 20, 2018

The group read Regnier’s obituary out loud then held a moment of silence for him. They then parted ways after reminding one another to stay safe while on the roads.