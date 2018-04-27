3 killed in Alberta highway crash ‘hits Maskwacis community hard’: RCMP

Two people on a motorcycle and a passenger of a truck who stopped to help were killed Thursday night on a highway intersection near Maskwacis, Alta.

RCMP say preliminary investigation suggests a pickup truck was heading north on Highway 2A and, when it turned left onto Highway 661 west, collided with a southbound motorcycle.

The two people riding the motorcycle were thrown from it.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck got out and tried to help them. But, they were hit by a third vehicle, an SUV, that was heading south on Highway 2A and crashed into the initial collision scene.

The 51-year-old male driver of the motorcycle, his 47-year-old female passenger, and the 47-year-old woman who was a passenger in the pickup truck died at the scene, RCMP said.

All three were from Maskwacis, a community about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.

The pickup truck driver was not hurt. The driver and three passengers inside the SUV were also not injured.

“A tragic collision of this nature hits the Maskwacis community hard,” Staff Sgt. Simon McDermott said in a news release Friday.

“Our condolences [go out] to all the families affected by this terrible incident. The RCMP and their Victim Services Units from both Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin, as well as the Urgent Mental Health Unit, will work to provide whatever support community members may seek to get through this.”