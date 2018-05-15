Rider dies after Saskatchewan Drive motorcycle crash: police

A 40-year-old man has died after being injured in a motorcycle crash earlier this month.

On May 3, the rider was heading east on Saskatchewan Drive from 116 Street when police believe he lost control of his motorcycle.

The bike and the driver slid several metres and hit the curb on the southside of the street.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. On Tuesday, Edmonton police said he died in hospital on May 11.

This is the second traffic fatality in Edmonton in 2018. Police don’t believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The man’s identity has not been publicly released.