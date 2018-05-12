Serious crash involving motorcycle on Yellowhead Trail
Police responded to a serious motorcycle crash in west Edmonton on Saturday afternoon.
A police spokesperson said it was a single-vehicle crash.
The accident shut down eastbound lanes of Yellowhead Trail at Anthony Henday Drive near 184 Street.
At 3:30 p.m drivers were asked to avoid the area for the next several hours.
There is no word the motorcycle rider’s condition or nature of their injuries.
