Motorcycle rider suffers life-threatening injuries in Lethbridge crash
Lethbridge police say one person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Wednesday evening.
The crash happened at around 7 p.m. at the intersection of 3 Avenue South and 12B Street.
Police at the scene told Global News the motorcycle was travelling west on 3 Avenue in the inside lane when it struck the car as that vehicle entered the intersection.
Nobody in the car was injured.
Investigators don’t yet know how fast the motorcycle was travelling at the time of the collision.
