Edmonton police investigate fatal collision involving motorcycle

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision in east Edmonton on Sunday morning.

Police said the crash involved a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of 75 Street and 101 Avenue at around 7 a.m.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates a Mercury Marquis was travelling southbound on Wayne Gretzky Drive, before turning eastbound on 101 Avenue. Investigators believe the motorcycle was travelling northbound on Wayne Gretzky Drive when the collision occurred.

Police said there was a male driver and female passenger on the motorcycle. Both of them were sent to hospital with life-threatening injures, where the man later died.

The police’s major collision investigations section has taken over the investigation.

The intersection has been closed in all directions as police investigate and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.