Police investigate shooting in southwest Edmonton

Edmonton police say a 20-year-old man was found shot in the head near an apartment building in the city’s southwest on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the Heatheridge Estates Apartments on Saddleback Road east of 18 Avenue at around 3:07 p.m. Police said they found the injured man in the apartment’s parking lot.

He was transported to hospital with critical injuries.

Police said the suspect left in a vehicle described only as “a white Pontiac” and that the vehicle’s side or rear windows may be smashed out.

Residents were kept out of the apartment building on Monday afternoon as police worked to ensure the area was safe.

Anyone with information should call police at 780-423-4567, or contact Crime Stoppers.

Edmonton police said some residents were delayed in entering their suites at Heatheridge Estates Apartments after a shooting on the property on Oct. 28 sent one man to hospital. Dean Twardzik/ Global News