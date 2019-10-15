Charges laid in separate weekend shootings, Edmonton police believe both incidents involved same suspects

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid in connection with two separate shootings in Edmonton on Saturday and police say they now believe the same people were involved in both incidents.

Omarr Jamal Cameron-Bramwell, 19, Gabir Fadlelmanan, 22, Alana Nicole Kovac, 18, and Wahid Mounji, 20, have each has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault as well as careless use of a firearm, possessing an offensive weapon dangerous to the public, use of a firearm while committing an offence, unauthorized possession of a firearm/weapon in a vehicle and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

More charges are pending, police said in a news release issued Tuesday. They added that no additional suspects are being sought.

The charges stem from two different shootings that sent a teen and two young men to hospital.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, police officers were called to a robbery involving a firearm at a business in the area of 127 Avenue and 97 Street.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was reported to police that two males were standing outside of the business when a maroon-coloured sedan with five occupants arrived at the location,” police said.

READ MORE: Teen shot during robbery outside north Edmonton 7-Eleven

According to police, all five people got out of the car and approached the “two males, demanding their personal property.

“A brief altercation allegedly took place and one of the vehicle’s occupants shot one of the males,” police said. Tweet This

“The vehicle and all five occupants then reportedly fled the scene.”

1:50 Edmonton teen shot in north side robbery Edmonton teen shot in north side robbery

According to police, paramedics took a 17-year-old boy from the scene to hospital. They said he suffered non-life-threatening injuries and that the other victim was not injured.

At 10:40 p.m. on the same Saturday, police responded to a shooting outside “an entertainment establishment” in the area of 111 Avenue and 96 Street.

“It was reported to police that a maroon Acura sedan with multiple occupants arrived at the location,” police said.

“An altercation then reportedly took place between the Acura’s occupants and two males and one of the vehicle’s occupants shot the two males.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Edmonton police arrest 4 people after shooting near downtown lounge

Police said the suspects then left the scene in the car. When paramedics arrived, they took two men, aged 21 and 22, to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, officers found the car a short time later and arrested four people.

1:12 Two men shot in downtown Edmonton Two men shot in downtown Edmonton