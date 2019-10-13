Menu

Crime

Edmonton police arrest four people after shooting near downtown lounge

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted October 13, 2019 1:55 pm
Updated October 13, 2019 2:01 pm
Edmonton Police are investigating after a shooting near Diverse Lounge on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Edmonton Police are investigating after a shooting near Diverse Lounge on Saturday, Oct. 12. Eric Beck / Global News

Edmonton police say they have arrested four people, after a shooting outside an Edmonton hookah lounge on Saturday evening sent two men to hospital.

Officers were called to an area outside Diverse Lounge on 111 Avenue and 96 Street around 10:40 p.m.

Police say a vehicle with multiple occupants arrived at the location and an altercation took place between the occupants and two men who were outside the lounge.

The two men were then shot by someone inside the vehicle and it sped away.

Police say the two victims, believed to be in their early 20’s, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police were able to locate the vehicle and took four suspects into custody. Charges are pending against three men and one woman, who were all also in their early 20’s.

The suspects and victims were known to one another, police said.

Police were on scene at 111 Avenue and 96 Street in Edmonton at around 11:25 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Police were on scene at 111 Avenue and 96 Street in Edmonton at around 11:25 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. Eric Beck / Global News

This marks a violent weekend for shootings in Edmonton. Overnight Saturday, a teenager was shot outside a north Edmonton 7-Eleven.

That incident is still under investigation.

How communities heal after gun violence
How communities heal after gun violence
