Witnesses report hearing gunshots, major police presence in downtown Edmonton

Several witnesses told Global News they saw a large police presence in downtown Edmonton on Monday night after hearing what they believe to be gunshots.

Global News has agreed to withhold the witnesses’ names because they cited a concern for their safety.

“I did not see the shooting, but I heard it and heard a man yelling right after and people running,” one witness said. He said he heard four gunshots in the area of 100 Avenue and 103 Street at about 10:45 p.m.

“We were just getting ready in our hotel when we heard the first few gunshots,” another witness said. “At first, we thought they were fireworks so we ran toward the balcony but later realized that they were gunshots. We saw people running away from the Red Arrow bus.”

Police told Global News they were unable to release details at the time this article was published.

More to come…