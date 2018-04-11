Police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in west Edmonton shooting

The Edmonton Police Service released a photo on Wednesday of a 32-year-old man wanted in connection with a March shooting in the city’s west end that sent the victim to hospital.

Donovan Kyle Hancock is wanted on seven outstanding warrants related to the shooting and events that led up to it. One of the warrants is for aggravated assault.

“Hancock is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” police said in a news release. Police said Hancock is believed to spend much of his time in west and south Edmonton “and may be in the company of a female.”

On March 24, 2018, police officers were called to a business in the area of 156 Street and Stony Plain Road for “a trouble not known,” police said on Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

“Following a thorough investigation, officers learned that the 36-year-old male was reportedly involved in an altercation with another male at the business, during which a firearm was produced and he was shot.”

On the day of the shooting, police said the incident unfolded at a clothing store at about 11:30 a.m. and that the victim was wounded following a dispute with customers.

Hancock is described by police as five-foot-seven with a medium build. He has short brown hair and a beard or goatee, investigators said, adding he has a tattoo of a spade and an F.T.W. tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with any information about Hancock’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.