Man taken to hospital following shooting at west Edmonton clothing store
Police are investigating a shooting at Lucky Aces clothing stores on Stony Plain Road.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police said a man in his 40s was wounded on his torso following a dispute between customers.
The injured man was taken to hospital with what police described as “non-life threatening injuries.”
Police are looking for suspects and ask anyone who may have seen what happened to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
