March 24, 2018 5:36 pm

Man taken to hospital following shooting at west Edmonton clothing store

One man was taken to hospital with a gunshot would following a shooting at west Edmonton clothing store.

Police are investigating a shooting at Lucky Aces clothing stores on Stony Plain Road.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said a man in his 40s was wounded on his torso following a dispute between customers.

The injured man was taken to hospital with what police described as “non-life threatening injuries.”

Police are looking for suspects and ask anyone who may have seen what happened to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

