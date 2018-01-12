Man sentenced in Edmonton shooting death brought on by gun play

A man has been sentenced to an 18-month prison term in connection with a 2015 north Edmonton shooting that resulted in his friend’s death.

Dallas Edlund, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to unlawfully causing bodily harm using a firearm and pointing a firearm. He had previously also been charged with manslaughter.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Edlund and his friend — Brandon Campbell — were playing around with a handgun in a condo building, pointing it at one another and then pulling the trigger. A third person — a 16-year-old girl — who was there warned them not to keep playing with it and went to another room to charge her phone. At that moment, she heard a gunshot.

She said she saw Campbell slumped over and Edlund hovering over Campbell asking, “What did I do? What did I do?” Edlund began performing CPR on Campbell and saying, “Don’t die on me brother.”

Early in the morning on Sept. 3, 2015, she called 911 but before she did so, Edlund told her to lie and to say “three black African-Americans” burst into the residence and shot Campbell in a robbery.

At 12:40 a.m., EMS and police responded to a gunshot wound call at Beaumaris Lake Estates at 15503 106 Street.

Edlund pleaded guilty on Thursday and before he was sentenced, he was asked by the judge to rise and if he had anything to say.

Edlund stood and turned to the victim’s family and said, “I am sorry to you guys. That’s it.”

The Crown and the defence submitted a joint submission for sentencing, seeking a three to four-year-sentence along with a 10-year firearm prohibition. In addition to the 18-month sentence, the judge ordered Edlund to adhere to a 10-year firearm ban.

Campbell’s father, Neil Campbell, said he was disappointed with the sentence.

“We were kind of looking for closure today… and we feel we haven’t gotten it,” he said. “[We’re] disappointed in the way the whole system works.

“He was growing up to be a hell of a good man,” he said of his son, who was in a trade and interested in becoming a paramedica when he died at just 21 years of age.

“I’m not happy with it,” said Ashley L’hirondelle, who said she had been dating Brandon Campbell for four years when he was killed.

She said she respects the judge and their knowledge of sentencing but that she believes it won’t have a sufficient impact on Edlund.

“I feel like they could have looked more into the whole case. They should have done a little more research because knowing Dallas, it’s just a joke.

L’hirondelle described Campbell as a charming young man who pushed her to make something of her life and that “he made friends with everyone.”

“There’s not a day that goes past where I’m not thinking about him.”