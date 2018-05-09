Man wanted in west Edmonton shooting arrested in northwest Alberta

A 32-year-old man whom police had previously described as “armed and dangerous,” has been arrested in northwestern Alberta to face charges relating to a west Edmonton shooting in March.

On Wednesday, the Edmonton Police Service said RCMP arrested Donovan Kyle Hancock in Valleyview, Alta., on April 27. Valleyview is located about 350 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Hancock is in custody and facing charges that include aggravated assault, discharging a restricted/prohibited firearm with intent, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm, careless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

On March 24, police officers were called to a business in the area of 156 Street and Stony Plain Road for “a trouble not known,” police said on Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

“Following a thorough investigation, officers learned that the 36-year-old male was reportedly involved in an altercation with another male at the business, during which a firearm was produced and he was shot,” police said.

On the day of the shooting, police said the incident unfolded at a clothing store at about 11:30 a.m., and that the victim was wounded following a dispute with customers.