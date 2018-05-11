Police looking for 4 persons of interest in Edmonton, Calgary shooting homicides

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying four persons of interest relating to a homicide investigation from 2016.

Homicide investigators from the Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service and the RCMP believe the two shooting incidents were targeted attacks carried out by an organized crime group.

On Sept. 20, 2016, at around 8 p.m., Cuc Lung, 34, and Quang Tran, 38, were shot and killed while sitting in their vehicle on Redstone Manor N.E. in Calgary.

Police said the two had just returned home when the shooting happened.

Lung’s five-year-old son was also in the car at the time, however, police said he was not injured.

Later on Oct. 7, 2016, at around 8 a.m., emergency crews in Edmonton responded to reports of a shooting on 171 Avenue and 126 Street in Rapperswill.

Police said 30-year-old Phu Phan was found dead in his driveway. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Officials believe the four persons of interest (pictured below) may have information relating to the homicides.

Anyone with any information about the three homicides or the men pictured is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or the homicide unit at 403-428-8877.

Calgary Police Homicide Unit will be providing an update at 2 p.m.