February 10, 2019 2:13 pm
Updated: February 10, 2019 2:14 pm

3 injured in southwest Edmonton shooting

Edmonton Police say three people were taken to hospital after a shooting in south Edmonton on Saturday.

Three people were injured after a shooting in south Edmonton on Saturday.

At around 5:20 p.m., police said they were called to an apartment suite in the area of 114 Street and Ellerslie Road.

Three men were found in a suite with injuries “sustained from a firearm,” police said on Sunday.

Two of the men suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The third man was in serious but stable condition, according to police.

Police did not have any suspects in custody as of noon Sunday. The incident is under investigation, but police said they believe it was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

