Uxbridge brewery welcomes planned rule change around dogs on patios

It’s news that could have anyone wagging their tail, especially if you like to have a pint with your furry best friend.

Owners of The Second Wedge Brewing Co. in Uxbridge have been fighting the battle of having dogs on their patio for the past few months. After a recent announcement from the Ontario government, their dream could soon become a reality.

“We’re excited that we can have some more clarity around the laws for all the businesses like ours,” says Joanne Richter, co-owner of the brewery.

On Saturday, it was announced by the Health Minister that the red tape restricting this is being cut. “We are pleased to announce regulatory changes around restaurants and breweries,” said Elliot while at a press conference over the weekend.

“This will allow owners to let their customers enjoy their experiences, with their dogs.” Tweet This

The guideline would help eliminate a long-standing grey area that business owners operated under.

The issue has been bubbling to the top for a number of brewers across the country with several owners having faced similar challenges, including in Dartmouth, N.S..

For The Second Wedge Brewing, it all started with a complaint. “Everyone else was business as usual,” says Rob Garrard, brewery co-owner.

“We were being shut down with the dog thing, because somebody complained.” Tweet This

That complaint came through Durham Region’s health department, when a customer complained about dogs being in the brewery. When the concern was brought to them, the brewery agreed to stop serving all of their low-risk food items, but were still told no dogs allowed. Food safety regulations ban all live animals, except guide dogs.

Yet, other brewers across Ontario had dogs with no issues, Gerrard complained.

“There was no consistency,” he said.

Their business model is framed around being a dog friendly brewery, so when they had to deny customers with their furry friends – they say it took a big bite out of their profits, more than twenty per cent.

“We had to turn a lot of people away,” says Richter.

“We definitely saw a downturn for that whole period in our tasting room.” Tweet This

Now, with the possibility dogs may be allowed back in, dog owners like Ryan Rutledge are happy the government stepped in.

“As a dog owner, I think it’s great. Because the dogs weren’t going inside, they were just sitting outside with everyone. Most people enjoyed having dogs there and would come and pet your dog,” says Rutledge.

The change was all thanks to a massive petition – launched by the owners of the brewery – which garnered support from 40 other breweries and 7,000 people. It was then brought to local politicians, including the Uxbridge mayor.

“He escalated it to MPP Peter Bethlenfalvy, the Durham regional chair John Henry and they all worked together. So yeah, it’s how democracy works,” says Garrard.

Bethlenfalvy brought that concern to the associate minister of small business and red tape reduction, Prabmeet Sarkaria. The matter was before the Legislative Assembly last week and passed, awaiting the third reading.

Currently, owners can only bring their pets to patios with leash-friendly railings. If the changes are passed, come January, brewery and restaurant owners would be able to allow dogs on their property if they serve only low-risk foods – prepackaged meats, nuts, fruit, and such – that are not prepared at the brewery.

