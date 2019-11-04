Menu

Crime

3 arrested, 3 kilos of meth seized during series of raids: Waterloo Regional Police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 4:27 pm
Police say they seized three kilos of suspected methamphetamine, several ounces of suspected cocaine, a small amount of suspected fentanyl, a Taser, three vehicles and approximately $10,000 in cash.
Waterloo Regional Police say they seized three kilos of meth and arrested three men after raiding several houses in Kitchener and Waterloo on Friday.

They say they first arrested one man in Milton when they also allegedly seized two kilos of meth.

READ MORE: Vehicle clocked travelling 171 km/h on Hwy. 7 in Kitchener: police

Police say they then arrested two other men in Kitchener before they raided homes on Strasburg Road in Kitchener, Wellington Street North in Kitchener, Cavelletti Court in Waterloo and North Lake Drive in Waterloo.

During the raids, police say they seized another kilo of meth, several ounces of suspected cocaine, a small amount of suspected fentanyl, a Taser, three vehicles and approximately $10,000 in cash.

READ MORE: Grenade, 250 guns seized from Kitchener home on Halloween: police

Police say they arrested two men from Kitchener and another from Waterloo.

Story continues below advertisement

They are facing a number of charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeWaterlooWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeMiltonmilton crimeKitchener men arrestedWaterloo police drug bust
