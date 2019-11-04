3 arrested, 3 kilos of meth seized during series of raids: Waterloo Regional Police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they seized three kilos of meth and arrested three men after raiding several houses in Kitchener and Waterloo on Friday.

They say they first arrested one man in Milton when they also allegedly seized two kilos of meth.

Police say they then arrested two other men in Kitchener before they raided homes on Strasburg Road in Kitchener, Wellington Street North in Kitchener, Cavelletti Court in Waterloo and North Lake Drive in Waterloo.

During the raids, police say they seized another kilo of meth, several ounces of suspected cocaine, a small amount of suspected fentanyl, a Taser, three vehicles and approximately $10,000 in cash.

Police say they arrested two men from Kitchener and another from Waterloo.

They are facing a number of charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

