Crime

Grenade, 250 guns seized from Kitchener home on Halloween: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 11:40 am
Waterloo Regional Police say they seized 250 guns from a home on Strathcona Crescent in Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police say they seized 250 guns from a home on Strathcona Crescent in Kitchener. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say officers seized 250 guns, 200,000 rounds of ammunition and a grenade from a home in Kitchener on Halloween.

According to police, the weapons were seized at a home on Strathcona Crescent.

One man was arrested and charged with unsafe storage in connection with the seizure, police say.

A police spokesperson says officers believe the man was a gun enthusiast or collector.

Police are still investigating the incident and say that further arrests and charges could be announced.

