Grenade, 250 guns seized from Kitchener home on Halloween: police

Waterloo Regional Police say officers seized 250 guns, 200,000 rounds of ammunition and a grenade from a home in Kitchener on Halloween.
According to police, the weapons were seized at a home on Strathcona Crescent.
One man was arrested and charged with unsafe storage in connection with the seizure, police say.
A police spokesperson says officers believe the man was a gun enthusiast or collector.
Police are still investigating the incident and say that further arrests and charges could be announced.
