Waterloo police seize two tow trucks following alleged careless driving incident

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police seized two tow trucks that they say were being driven in an aggressive manner and were parked too close to the scene of a collision.

That collision, police say, involved three vehicles at Fischer-Hallman Road and Glasgow Street in Kitchener at around 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car on busy Kitchener road

Police say a complaint was received about two unmarked tow trucks driving on curbs and sidewalks to reach the scene to solicit business.

A third unmarked two truck arrived at the scene shortly thereafter.

READ MORE: Waterloo cruiser damaged in 3-car pileup: police

After investigating, police say that officers from the Traffic Services Unit charged all three drivers with positioning a tow truck within 200m of an accident.

Story continues below advertisement

The two drivers were also charged with careless driving and their trucks seized, police say.

1:29 Police release video of suspect in Kitchener break-ins Police release video of suspect in Kitchener break-ins