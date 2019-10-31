Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police seize two tow trucks following alleged careless driving incident

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 4:19 pm
After investigating, police say that officers from the Traffic Services Unit charged all three drivers with positioning a tow truck within 200m of an accident.
After investigating, police say that officers from the Traffic Services Unit charged all three drivers with positioning a tow truck within 200m of an accident. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police seized two tow trucks that they say were being driven in an aggressive manner and were parked too close to the scene of a collision.

That collision, police say, involved three vehicles at Fischer-Hallman Road and Glasgow Street in Kitchener at around 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car on busy Kitchener road

Police say a complaint was received about two unmarked tow trucks driving on curbs and sidewalks to reach the scene to solicit business.

A third unmarked two truck arrived at the scene shortly thereafter.

READ MORE: Waterloo cruiser damaged in 3-car pileup: police

After investigating, police say that officers from the Traffic Services Unit charged all three drivers with positioning a tow truck within 200m of an accident.

Story continues below advertisement

The two drivers were also charged with careless driving and their trucks seized, police say.

Police release video of suspect in Kitchener break-ins
Police release video of suspect in Kitchener break-ins
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceWaterloo policeKitchener CrimeCareless DrivingKitchener tow trucks seizedWaterloo police tow trucksWaterloo regional police tow trucksWaterloo tow trucks
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.