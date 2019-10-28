Waterloo cruiser damaged in 3-car pileup: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Waterloo police cruiser was damaged in a three-car pileup in downtown Kitchener over the weekend.

Waterloo Regional Police say an SUV hit a car in traffic behind the cruiser, causing the three-vehicle collision on Friday night.

READ MORE: Woman injured crossing busy road in Cambridge during commute: police

Police say the incident occurred on Friday night at around 6:30 p.m. on Courtland Avenue, near Cedar Street.

They say the driver of the SUV has been charged with careless driving.

Story continues below advertisement