Waterloo cruiser damaged in 3-car pileup: police

A Waterloo police cruiser was damaged in a three-car pileup in downtown Kitchener over the weekend.
Waterloo Regional Police say an SUV hit a car in traffic behind the cruiser, causing the three-vehicle collision on Friday night.
Police say the incident occurred on Friday night at around 6:30 p.m. on Courtland Avenue, near Cedar Street.
They say the driver of the SUV has been charged with careless driving.
