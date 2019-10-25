Woman injured crossing busy road in Cambridge during commute: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was taken to hospital after being hit by a car while attempting to cross a busy stretch of road in Cambridge early Friday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say that the incident occurred near the intersection of Speedsville and Royal Oak roads shortly before 7 a.m.

Police say the 47-year-old woman was crossing Speedsville Road after her car had broken down. She was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Speedsville Road was closed for about 3 hours while police looked into the cause of the incident.

Police say they are still investigating the collision and are asking anyone who may have witnessed it to call 519-570-9777.

