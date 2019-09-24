Police arrest trio in connection to April shooting in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police say three men have been arrested over the past couple of months in connection with a shooting that occurred in Cambridge in April.

Police say they were called to a home on Can-Amera Parkway near Franklin Boulevard on April 3 for a reported disturbance where a gun was fired.

Police said at the time that they were looking for a man who was believed to be injured but had left the scene.

On Monday, police said they had spoken with the man but did not disclose the extent of his injuries.

The day after the incident, police say they executed a warrant at a home on Cowan Boulevard where they seized a firearm, ammunition, and a quantity of suspected drugs and money.

At the time, police said more arrests were imminent and that proved to be true as a trio of men were arrested over the past couple of months with the final one coming on Friday.

Police say two of the men arrested were 18 years old while the third was 39 years old.

The three men are facing several charges, including assault with a weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent.