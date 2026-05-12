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Crime

Charges laid after Saskatchewan teen found injured, locked in motel: RCMP

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted May 12, 2026 5:44 pm
1 min read
The RCMP alleges the man abducted and held the girl in the motel room in North Battleford, Sask. View image in full screen
The RCMP alleges the man abducted and held the girl in the motel room in North Battleford, Sask. Michael Bell / THE CANADIAN PRESS
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A missing teenage girl was trapped in a motel bathroom in Saskatchewan, and the man accused of abducting her is now facing charges, according to the RCMP.

The 22-year-old man from Turtleford, Sask., was found in a North Battleford motel room with the seriously injured teen on April 25, Mounties said in a news release.

He is being charged with abducting a person under 16 years of age, sexual assault, sexual interference, and two counts of forcible confinement, police said.

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The man is also facing charges for assault, obstruction, and uttering threats.

The accused is set to appear in North Battleford provincial court on May 22.

For the sake of the victim’s privacy, the RCMP said they will not be providing further information.

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