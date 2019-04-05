Crime
Waterloo police make arrest in connection to Cambridge shooting

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a shooting which occurred in Cambridge early Wednesday morning.

Police say they executed a warrant on Thursday at a home on Cowan Boulevard where they seized a firearm, ammunition, and a quantity of suspected drugs and money.

Police say they expect more arrests in connection with the shooting incident.

Police say they were called to a home on Can-Amera Parkway near Franklin Boulevard at around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday for a reported disturbance where a gun was fired.

They believe a man was injured but fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police released descriptions of seven different individuals they were looking to speak with in the case.

