Waterloo police investigate shooting in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a shooting at a home in Cambridge early Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called to a home on Can-Amera Parkway near Franklin Boulevard at around 12:30 a.m. for a reported disturbance where a gun was fired.

They believe a man was injured who fled the scene before they arrived.

Police are also looking to speak with several people in connection to the incident including four men who left in a white rental van.

The first man is described as black, wearing a black coat and grey pants. The second is described as black, wearing a dark coat and dark pants. The third is described as a white man, with a black coat.

There was no description for the last man.

In addition, police are also looking to speak with a man and woman who were seen in the neighbourhood at the time of the shooting.

According to police, the woman is white, in her 20s, with blond hair. She was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Police describe the man as white, wearing a plaid jacket and blue jeans.

Police believe it was a targeted shooting and there should be no further concern for the public. They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.