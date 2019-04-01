Cambridge woman arrested after pulling pellet gun on man at Highland Plaza, police say
Waterloo Regional Police arrested a 48-year-old Cambridge woman after an alleged incident at the Highland Plaza on Dundas Street North on Friday afternoon.
Police say they were called to 75 Dundas St. N. at around 3 p.m. for a report of an altercation between a man and a woman.
Police allege that during the incident, the woman pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the man before she took off.
Police got a warrant and searched a home in Cambridge the following day, where they seized a pellet gun.
The woman has been charged with assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.
