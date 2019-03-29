Guelph man charged with weapon, drug offences after Cambridge arrest: police

Waterloo Regional Police arrested two men and seized a replica gun on Water Street South in Cambridge on Thursday.

Police say they pulled a car over as part of an investigation, arrested the pair and seized quantities of suspected fentanyl and the replica firearm.

A 41-year-old man from Guelph was charged with drug- and weapons-related offences.

A 22-year-old man from Kincardine was charged with drug-related offences.