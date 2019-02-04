2 men arrested in Cambridge drug raid

Waterloo Regional Police arrested two men after conducting a drug raid at a home in Cambridge on Friday.

Police say they executed a warrant at a home on Ainslee Street as part of a drug investigation where they found suspected methamphetamine.

READ MORE: 3 arrested in drug raid in Cambridge

Two 36-year-old men from Cambridge were arrested.

One of the men had an outstanding warrant and was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance. The second man was charged with possession of a controlled substance.