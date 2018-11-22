Crime
November 22, 2018

3 arrested in drug raid in Cambridge

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News
The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon/File
Waterloo Regional Police arrested three people Wednesday after executing a search warrant at a home on Elliot Street in Cambridge.

Police say they entered the residence and found fentanyl, ammunition, weapons including a stun gun, cash and stolen bicycles.

The value of the drugs was estimated at $1,500 while the stolen goods

Three people from Cambridge, a 46-year-old man, a 31-year-old man, and a 37-year-old woman, have been charged with drug, weapons and possession of stolen property charges.

