3 arrested in drug raid in Cambridge
Waterloo Regional Police arrested three people Wednesday after executing a search warrant at a home on Elliot Street in Cambridge.
Police say they entered the residence and found fentanyl, ammunition, weapons including a stun gun, cash and stolen bicycles.
The value of the drugs was estimated at $1,500 while the stolen goods
Three people from Cambridge, a 46-year-old man, a 31-year-old man, and a 37-year-old woman, have been charged with drug, weapons and possession of stolen property charges.
