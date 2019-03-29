Police release images of suspect in Cambridge CIBC bank robbery

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a suspect from a bank robbery in Cambridge on Thursday.

Police say that a man walked into the CIBC on Dundas Street at around 2 p.m. and demanded money. He received an undisclosed amount of cash before taking off on foot.

The suspect is described as a black, between 25 and 35 years of age, six feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing dark pants, a hoodie and had his face covered.

Looking to identify the individual captured in these images, in connection to a bank robbery at CIBC earlier today. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. More details here: https://t.co/2mRSLaANLp pic.twitter.com/e5MdZyDklT — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) March 28, 2019