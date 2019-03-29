Police release images of suspect in Cambridge CIBC bank robbery

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a suspect from a bank robbery in Cambridge on Thursday.
Police say that a man walked into the CIBC on Dundas Street at around 2 p.m. and demanded money. He received an undisclosed amount of cash before taking off on foot.
READ MORE: Police release images of suspects in Cambridge bank robbery
The suspect is described as a black, between 25 and 35 years of age, six feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing dark pants, a hoodie and had his face covered.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.