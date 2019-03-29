Crime
March 29, 2019 11:43 am

Police release images of suspect in Cambridge CIBC bank robbery

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for this man in connection to a bank robbery in Cambridge on Thursday.

Waterloo Regional Police
A A

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a suspect from a bank robbery in Cambridge on Thursday.

Police say that a man walked into the CIBC on Dundas Street at around 2 p.m. and demanded money. He received an undisclosed amount of cash before taking off on foot.

READ MORE: Police release images of suspects in Cambridge bank robbery

The suspect is described as a black, between 25 and 35 years of age, six feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing dark pants, a hoodie and had his face covered.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cambridge
Cambridge Bank Robbery
Cambridge crime
Crime
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.