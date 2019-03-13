Police release images of suspects in Cambridge bank robbery

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a pair of suspects in an alleged Cambridge bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the two men entered the Scotiabank at Saginaw Parkway and Franklin Boulevard just after 3 p.m.

According to police, they pulled out some weapons and demanded money from staff. Police say they made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and that no one was injured in the incident.

The two suspects are described as black men with slender builds. One was wearing a red and black plaid coat while the second was wearing a white hoodie.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 2299 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.